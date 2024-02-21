Vermont

Death of Vermont woman found in woods ruled a homicide

Tainairy "Tanya" Velazquez Estrada's body was found in the woods in Washington, Vermont, by two hunters last year

By Marc Fortier

NECN

The death of a woman found in the woods last year in Washington, Vermont, has been ruled a homicide.

Vermont State Police said the state medical examiner's office recently informed them that the cause of death for Tainairy "Tanya" Velazquez Estrada, 23, of Barre, was ashpyxia due to strangling and the manner of death was homicide.

She was reported missing by her mother to police in Fitchburg on Oct. 25, 2023, and was found by hunters later that day. Her death was initially treated as suspicious.

No suspects are in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips can also be left here.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Vermont news

Vermont 8 hours ago

Child hospitalized after 4 fall through ice on northern Vermont lake

Vermont Feb 20

Vermont governor seeks disaster declaration for December flooding

This article tagged under:

VermontWashington
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us