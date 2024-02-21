Death of Vermont woman found in woods ruled a homicide

The death of a woman found in the woods last year in Washington, Vermont, has been ruled a homicide.

Vermont State Police said the state medical examiner's office recently informed them that the cause of death for Tainairy "Tanya" Velazquez Estrada, 23, of Barre, was ashpyxia due to strangling and the manner of death was homicide.

She was reported missing by her mother to police in Fitchburg on Oct. 25, 2023, and was found by hunters later that day. Her death was initially treated as suspicious.

No suspects are in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips can also be left here.