Decision to be Made on Whether to Release Inmates

The Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments on a petition to release thousands of inmates from custody on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The petition comes as response to the threat of coronavirus inside jails and prisons. The release would include those both held on bail and convicted of crimes including rape and murder.

There are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state’s prison system.

Seven of the Commonwealth’s district attorneys filed a brief opposing an emergency petition made to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court by the Committee for Public Counsel Services (CPCS) and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (MACDL).

In a release made by the Hampden District Attorney's Office, the district attorneys ask that inmates be considered for release on a case-by-case basis in hearings before judges, who make individual decisions considering the totality of the circumstances.