Police are searching for a missing man from Dedham, Massachusetts, who they say may be in danger.

James Fleming, a 56-year-old from Dedham, was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Hyde Park Street, local police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fleming is 6-foot-1 and weights 290 lbs. He was last seen in blue jeans, a brown T-shirt and black-and-white sneakers.

Police ask anyone who sees him to check on him and call police at 781-326-1212.