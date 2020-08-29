Local

Dedham Police Looking for Missing Man

John Maida was last seen Friday leaving his residence, Dedham police said

Police in Dedham, Massachusetts, issued a missing/endangered person alert for John Maida, and are asking the public for assistance in locating him.

Maida was reported missing Saturday and was last seen Friday, Aug. 29, leaving his residence in his vehicle, according to police. He drives a gray 2014 Ford Fusion with Massachusetts plates BB233, police said in their report.

Anyone with information on Maida's whereabouts or the location of his vehicle is asked to contact the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212.

