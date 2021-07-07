Despite COVID Vaccination Success, Vermont Pushing for More

Vermont officials are continuing to encourage those who are unvaccinated to get the shots that will protect them from COVID-19.

The state says about 97,000 eligible Vermonters have yet to be vaccinated.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the state estimates that fewer than 5% of those who are unvaccinated are true vaccine resisters.

"We believe the remainder are still in the wait-and-see, or concerned about missing work or just failing to prioritize getting the vaccine categories," Levine said during the regular Tuesday virus briefing. "So our current strategy continues. Slowly but surely, we are seeing more people vaccinated every day."

He said parents or grandparents can have conversations with the unvaccinated about why they have not been vaccinated.

"Don't take your role as having to convince them," Levine said. "Your role is to find out what is the reason that they remain unvaccinated. Listen in an empathetic and nonjudgmental way."

They can also help the unvaccinated find a clinic or pharmacy across the state where they can receive the vaccine.

Vaccine clinics continue to be planned across the state. As of Tuesday, Vermont has vaccinated about 82.4% of the eligible population, the top figure in the country.