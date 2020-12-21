Local

outdoor dining

Dine Outside in an Igloo This Winter at Patriot Place

Groups of six or less visiting the shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Foxboro, Massachusetts, will have the opportunity at five different restaurants.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Patriot Place

If you've ever wanted to eat inside an igloo in New England, here is some good news: Several Patriot Place restaurants are now offering heated igloos to outdoor diners this winter.

The idea is that guests can come out of the cold to enjoy a unique and safe dining experience, Patriots Place announced Friday.

Groups of six or less visiting the shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Foxboro, Massachusetts, will have the opportunity at six different restaurants.

Local

Charles River 4 hours ago

Charles River Tributary in Boston Gets D- for Water Quality in New Report Card

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

$600 COVID Relief Checks Will Be ‘Barely Enough' for Some in Mass.

Igloo dining is being offered at Six String Grill & Stage, Skipjack’s, Tavolino, Wormtown Brewery, and at CBS Sporting Club where diners can eat overlooking Gillette Stadium.

All igloos will be fully sanitized after each use to ensure the safety of all guests and employees. Patriot Place and venue staff will also be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.

For more information or to make reservations, visit the Patriot Place website.

This article tagged under:

outdoor diningMassachusettscoronavirus pandemicFoxborowinter
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us