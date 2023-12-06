Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expanding statewide in Maine

Country music legend Dolly Parton's Imagination Library will be expanding statewide in Maine.

While in Bangor, Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that about 4,500 eligible Maine children are currently receiving free books through Parton's book-gifting program.

The Maine State Library, under the governor's orders, is working to expand the program to all 16 counties, said Mills.

"My mother introduced me to the library, encouraged me to read books of every kind, and instilled in me a lifelong love of reading," said Mills. "I'm thrilled to help expand the Dolly Parton Imagination Library across our state, so that thousands of Maine children can strengthen their reading skills and learn to love reading."

"A lot of good people worked to make this possible," added Parton via video. "But I want to send my personal thanks to Governor Janet Mills who helped make this dream a reality for children and families across Maine."

Last summer, Mills said she would expand Parton's program across Maine this year.