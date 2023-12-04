Furnace was cause of fire, explosion that killed 44-year-old Maine homeowner

A furnace that became overloaded with fuel has been revealed as the cause of the fatal fire and explosion that killed a homeowner in New Gloucester, Maine, over the weekend, officials announced.

The Maine Department of Public Safety said Monday that the fire marshal's office had completed its investigation into the fatal explosion on Intervale Road and determined it was a steam explosion caused by thermal runaway. Once it started to burn, it didn't stop, eventually building up pressure in the boiler which led to the failure of the boiler and in turn created the explosion.

The New Gloucester Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire and explosion at 1342 Intervale Road around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

The state fire marshal's office had previously said that an initial investigation indicated that the homeowner was working on the home's oil-fired furnace when the explosion occurred, and that the explosion was accidental.

The homeowner, identified as 44-year-old Lado Lodoka, was killed in the explosion, the state fire marshal's office said Saturday. A family member who was also inside the home at the time was able to get out safely.

The fire marshal's office is reminding residents that it is recommended for people to seek out licensed professionals to work on any home heating systems.