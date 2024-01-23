Donald Trump makes last-minute campaign stop in Londonderry, NH

Former President Donald Trump made a last-minute campaign stop at Londonderry High School in Londonderry, New Hampshire Tuesday, a busy polling location that turned even more hectic when the former president showed up for an unannounced visit.

Around noon, it became apparent that a high-profile figure would be making a stop, and signs began pointing to Trump when his campaign staff appeared and organized his supporters in the parking lot.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia showed up around 12:15 p.m. She spoke to Trump supporters, choreographed chants and started a “red wave” with the crowd.

In the meantime, all of the reporters were moved to a staging area, and a bomb-sniffing dog had to check out all of equipment. Everyone in the parking lot – including media and supporters – had to be cleared by security.

Trump showed up in a motorcade at around 1:20 p.m. and greeted his supporters. He spoke to the news media for about 10 minutes.

“This is totally unannounced, nobody knew we were coming,” he said. “Nobody gets crowds like this. They want to see our country be great again, it’s very simple.”

The GOP frontrunner had little to say about what competition he might face from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who remains in the race and is hoping for an upset in New Hampshire.

"Let her do whatever she wants," Trump said when asked his thoughts on Haley's declaration that she will stay in the race through Super Tuesday. He said he did not consider her a threat to his campaign.

He also declined to discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement to suspend his campaign or if he would consider DeSantis as a running mate in the future.

He did, however, speak at length about his concerns about undocumented immigrants coming through the border.

“But the southern border is like nobody’s ever seen it. But the northern border’s bad too. They have done a terrible job. This is one of the worst things - I believe it’s one of the worst tragedies ever to befall our country, I really do," Trump said, calling the border the biggest issue for the country.

He also attacked President Joe Biden, calling him the "worst president in the history of this country," pointing to the violence in the Middle East and other conflicts on the international stage.

