Dorchester Man Accused of Dealing Drugs and Stealing Inside of Macy's in Boston

A man was arrested at a downtown Boston Macy's Friday, accused of shoplifting and dealing drugs inside the store, according to authorities.

Police say Edison Arias, a 29-year-old man from the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, was seen by Macy's security dealing drugs inside the store on Washington Street and stealing a $40 shirt.

According to police, Arias had almost $300 cash on him when he was arrested, along with 29 plastic bags of a "brown powdery substance", which police believe to be heroin.

Arias is expected to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.