Double fatal shooting in Westbrook, Maine under investigation

Two people were found dead at the scene of a shooting Monday night in Westbrook, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

Officers with the Westbrook Police Department responded to the shooting on Main Street at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, where the two people were found dead, investigators told the news outlet.

A suspect was found at the scene and taken into custody, News Center Maine reported, adding that police said there was no threat to the public.

The names of the victims and suspect were not immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Westbrook police said that Maine State Police has taken over the investigation.