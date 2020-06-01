Dozens Arrested, Stores Damaged in Boston Protests Overnight

Dozens of people were arrested and several police officers have been injured after protesters took to the streets Sunday night, smashing windows and looting dozens of stores in downtown Boston.

At least 40 people were arrested, seven officers were taken the hospital and "many more," were being treated for injuries on the scene of protests that turned violent overnight over the death of George Floyd.

About 21 police cruisers were damaged, according to the Boston Police Department, as of 3 a.m. Monday.

Every law abiding citizen in Boston should be praying for the safety and well-being of our officers. To be clear, our officers are fighting to protect our city from those who came to Boston looking to disrupt a peaceful protest and hurt and harm police officers. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020

Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to give a press conference at 12 p.m. Monday from City Hall. He thanked Boston police for their professionalism, while blasting those who caused a peaceful day to turn violent overnight.

"I am angered, however, by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message," Walsh said in a statement. "If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community.

After hours of peaceful protests, a Boston police cruiser has been set on fire downtown.

Protesters broke glass doors and windows, vandalized storefronts and looted them. Signs and garbage littered the streets of Boston Monday morning as well as store merchandise like shoes and hangers. Many business owners, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, were preparing to open their doors Monday.

"It made me feel like, what did I do to deserve this? I mean, you talk about justice - this is injustice," one store owner said. "What did I do to deserve this? What purpose does this serve? What good does this give to anyone? Nothing."

Storefronts along Newbury St., Copley Place and at the Prudential Center, as well as a Walgreens at Downtown Crossing were damaged. There were also reports of looting at a Men's Warehouse in the area and potted plants overturned outside Macy's.

"Chaos. Chaos, definitely," Adam Birkeland said after watching the violence erupt from his 8th floor window in the Godfrey Hotel Boston. "They were lighting off fireworks and you had police paroling so it was a crazy time."

The National Guard was called downtown around 9 p.m. to help local police disperse crowds and respond to looting. Military police and National Guard humvees were on scene until around 5 a.m. Monday morning. They are now on stand-by.

State officials denounced the destruction and praised the Boston Police Department for their response.

Attorney General Maura Healey said she was "proud of our city," on Twitter early Monday morning. "

I know this—the violent, the looters, the instigators that seek to interfere with this movement will not be successful," Healey said.

George Floyd should be alive. Breonna Taylor should be alive. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive. That injustice is unshakable. Peaceful protesters in Boston showed that today. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) June 1, 2020

Gov. Charlie Baker called those who looted and destroyed property "criminal and cowardly," while also praising police and those who protested peacefully.

"The murder of George Floyd at the hands of police was a horrible tragedy -- one of countless tragedies to befall people of color across the United States. The vast majority of protesters today did so peacefully, toward a common goal of promoting justice and equality."

After hours of peaceful protests in the city, the night took a turn as protesters began to get unruly.

Thousands gathered in the city for two protests over the death of George Floyd Sunday. The protests remained peaceful for about six hours before the sun went down and some protesters threw rocks, bricks and glass bottles at officers.

Fires were also being set in Boston Common, and the walls and staircase outside the State House were vandalized with spray paint.

State police confirmed they made two arrests, both people who attempted to scale the fence at the State House. Several other people were seen being led off in handcuffs by police throughout the night.

At least one civilian was seen being taken away in an ambulance.