Dozens displaced by flooding at Rhode Island apartment complex

Dozens of residents of a Cranston, Rhode Island, apartment complex were displaced after flood water filled multiple ground floor apartments on Sunday.

Fire officials told WJAR they weren't sure if the building in Dean Estates on Oaklawn Avenue was safe, so everyone was evacuated, about 90 people in all. Some hallways were filled with up to six feet of water.

"My refrigerator started flying up the wall, off the ground," one resident said. "My kitchen table, my chairs, and all my furniture floating around."

Courtesy: WJAR

Firefighters helped residents evacuated from at least eight apartments damaged by the flood waters. One resident said their two dogs died.

"I don't care about clothes that are all-material stuff, but you can't replace your little puppies," said Wayne Walker, the owner of the dogs. "I lost everything. I have nothing, no clothes, no shoes, nothing."

The residents who were evacuated spent Sunday night at the senior center. There was no immediate word on when or if they might be able to return to their apartments.