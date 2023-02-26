Local

New Hampshire

Dozens of Crashes Reported on NH Roadways, State Police Urge Caution

New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 55 crashes, spin-outs and vehicles off the road between 9:30 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire State Police/Facebook

Police in New Hampshire are urging drivers to use caution on the roads after responding to more than 55 crashes, spin-outs and vehicles off the road throughout the state on Sunday due to the weather conditions.

State police shared a photo on social media around 3:45 p.m. that showed a cruiser parked at one of those snowy scenes.

"Enjoy your Sunday and drive safely if you must go out," police wrote in the photo's caption.

The roads in the Granite State were covered in snow, and the scattered snow showers were continuing, not expected to exit until this evening.

There's a more widespread storm coming to the region Monday into Tuesday that is forecast to bring accumulating amounts of snow for everyone.

