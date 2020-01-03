Local
seekonk

Driver Charged for Allegedly Hurting 3 Women in Mass. Parking Lot

By Staff Reports

A 76-year-old man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly struck and seriously hurt three women with his vehicle Thursday in a Seekonk Massachusetts, parking lot, police said.

James Mcaleer is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Seekonk police said Friday.

He'll be brought to court at a later date, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if Mcaleer had an attorney.

All three of the women hurt in the incident at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot are expected to survive, police said. They'd earlier said that one of the woman was pinned underneath the vehicle and had to be rescued with airbags.

