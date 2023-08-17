Driver dead in crash on Route 1 in Topsfield

A driver was found dead in a crashed car off of Mass. Route 1 in Topsfield Thursday morning, officials said.

The crashed vehicle was believed to have crossed from the northbound lane into the southbound lane, then ended up off the road near the Putnamville Reservoir, according to Topsfield police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Another driver saw the crash about 7:30 a.m.

The driver had severe injuries, according to the Topsfield Fire and Rescue Department.

"Topsfield paramedics gained access to the passenger compartment to evacuate the patient who unfortunately was unable to be aided due to both the severity of his injuries and the time that had obviously passed since the actual accident occurred," they shared in a news release.

The name of the driver wasn't immediately released, nor was the suspected cause of the crash.