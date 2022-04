Massachusetts State Police say a driver was ejected from her vehicle and died following a collision on a highway.

The 54-year-old woman was driving an SUV south on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday. The vehicle came into contact with a pickup truck traveling in the same direction in a sideswipe collision.

Police said the SUV rolled over and the driver was ejected and died at the scene.

The other driver wasn’t hurt. Police are investigating.