Driver dies in lane-change crash on I-95 in Maine

A driver died after merging into an SUV on Interstate 95 in Clinton, Maine, sending their car flipping off the highway, on Monday, police said.

The car's driver, who hasn't been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maine State Police.

The crash took place about 5:42 p.m., when a 2009 Ford Fusion traveling north in the left lane passed a 2020 Ford Escape SUV, police said.

The car quickly merged in front of the SUV, hitting it and causing the car to spin off the roadway, turning over and hitting a tree off the road.

The driver of the SUV wasn't hurt, according to police, who were still investigating what happened as of Tuesday morning.