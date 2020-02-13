Local
driver convicted

Driver in East Bridgewater Crash That Killed 4 High School Friends Convicted

Prosecutors say Naiquan Hamilton was speeding and trying to pass another vehicle at the time of the May 2018 crash

By Staff and wire report

The driver of a car that crashed into a tree in Massachusetts nearly two years ago, killing four of his high school classmates, has been convicted of four counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

Naiquan Hamilton, of Stoughton, was convicted Wednesday.

Hamilton, who was 17 at the time of the May 2018 crash in East Bridgewater, was acquitted of other charges including motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs.

Prosecutors say he was speeding and trying to pass another vehicle at the time of the crash.

When first responders arrived at the scene, three passengers were pronounced dead. They were identified as 17-year-old Christopher Desir of Brockton, 17-year-old Eryck Sablah of Stoughton and 16-year-old Nicholas Joyce of Stoughton.

A fourth passenger, 17-year-old David Bell of Stoughton, was taken to Brockton Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Hamilton was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before he was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Hamilton is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9.

This article tagged under:

driver convictedfatal crash
