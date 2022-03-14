Driver Involved in 3 Hit-and-Runs in 1 Hour: Police

Brookline police are searching for a driver believed involved in three hit-and-run crashes in Brookline and Cambridge within an hour Monday morning.

Police said the incidents started when a 2007 VW Jetta hit a vehicle on Memorial Drive in Cambridge around 9 a.m. and drove off. The other driver was not hurt.

The victim tried to follow the Jetta into Brookline, where the Jetta hit a pedestrian on Pleasant Street. Police said the driver reportedly honked at the pedestrian before driving into them. That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Again, the driver left the scene, according to investigators. A short time later, the same car backed into another vehicle on Harvard Street near Stop & Shop after being beeped at. No one was hurt in that crash.

All of this occurred between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Investigators said the car is registered to an address on Fenwood Road in Boston under a 46-year-old woman, who may have been the person driving based on the suspect description. Police went to the address, but no one answered the door and the vehicle was not there.

Brookline Police are still searching for the car and the driver and a welfare check was ordered. Cambridge police are also involved in the investigation.

More details were not immediately available.