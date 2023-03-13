Local

Kingston

Driver Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree in Kingston

The wreck was under investigation Monday by Kingston police and state troopers

By Matt Fortin

A crash on Monday morning in Kingston, Massachusetts, left the driver of a vehicle dead, according to the town's police department.

The crash happened on Landing Road, according to the Kingston Police Department, which also said that a preliminary investigation has indicated a vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation was ongoing into the crash by Kingston police and Massachusetts State Police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional information has not been released.

This article tagged under:

Kingston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us