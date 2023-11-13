Maine

Driver killed in crash on I-95 in Maine

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving hit a rock and a utility pole after striking another vehicle on Interstate 95 in Scarborough, Maine, on Sunday.

Around 12:15 p.m., a motorist called Scarborough police saying they had just been struck by a vehicle on I-95 that continued south at a high rate of speed, according to News Center Maine. The vehicle reportedly got off on Exit 42, hit the guardrail and then went off the road, hitting a rock and a utility pole.

Police said the female driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Maine
