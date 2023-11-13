Driver killed in crash on I-95 in Maine

A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving hit a rock and a utility pole after striking another vehicle on Interstate 95 in Scarborough, Maine, on Sunday.

Around 12:15 p.m., a motorist called Scarborough police saying they had just been struck by a vehicle on I-95 that continued south at a high rate of speed, according to News Center Maine. The vehicle reportedly got off on Exit 42, hit the guardrail and then went off the road, hitting a rock and a utility pole.

Police said the female driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.