Driver Killed in Head-on Crash in Hooksett, Police Say

By The Associated Press

Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened in the town of Hooksett, New Hampshire.

Investigators say a 62-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when his vehicle crossed the center line on Route 3 and collided with a sport utility vehicle.

WMUR-TV reports that the man died at the scene and that a 47-year-old woman driving the sport utility suffered minor injuries.

Police didn't immediately release identities, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

