Driver Tries to Flee After Pickup Truck Smashes Into Cars in Chelsea

A pickup truck smashed into several cars in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, and the driver was caught trying to flee the scene, police said.

The black Dodge Ram appeared to have side-swiped two parked cars on Webster Avenue after careening off Route 1, then spun out in front of a Home Depot, Chelsea police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The driver, who wasn't immediately identified, tried to drive off but rammed into a vehicle in front of the pickup truck several times, damaging its front bumper. As officers arrived, at about 3:15 p.m., they saw the pickup had become undriveable, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital and will face charges including hit-and-run and reckless driving, police said. They allegedly told officers that the truck had experienced mechanical failure, including the steering wheel locking up.