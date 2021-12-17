Local

car crash

Driver Tries to Flee After Pickup Truck Smashes Into Cars in Chelsea

The driver, who faces charges including reckless driving, allegedly told officers that the truck had experienced mechanical failure, including the steering wheel locking up

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a car crash in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A pickup truck smashed into several cars in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, and the driver was caught trying to flee the scene, police said.

The black Dodge Ram appeared to have side-swiped two parked cars on Webster Avenue after careening off Route 1, then spun out in front of a Home Depot, Chelsea police said.

The driver, who wasn't immediately identified, tried to drive off but rammed into a vehicle in front of the pickup truck several times, damaging its front bumper. As officers arrived, at about 3:15 p.m., they saw the pickup had become undriveable, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital and will face charges including hit-and-run and reckless driving, police said. They allegedly told officers that the truck had experienced mechanical failure, including the steering wheel locking up.

