Driver who allegedly fled traffic stop and dragged Mass. state trooper found to be dangerous

The man accused of dragging a Massachusetts State Police trooper while fleeing a traffic stop last month in Brockton is being held without bail following a dangerousness hearing.

Derek Lobo appeared in Brockton District Court on Thursday where Judge Michelle Fentress found the 31-year-old to be dangerous, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced.

Lobo was first arraigned on Sept. 15 for several charges, including one count of each of trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.

According to prosecutors and police, state troopers were patrolling Montello Street around 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 and saw a Mercedes sedan pass by with no front license plate, windows that were obstructed by non-transparent tint, and an expired inspection sticker.

Dashcam video shows a driver who had been pulled over dragging a Massachusetts State Police trooper Wednesday in Brockton.

The troopers pulled Lobo over and asked him to get out of the car once they learned his license was expired and non-renewable.

When one of the troopers attempted to remove Lobo from the Mercedes, officials say Lobo sped away -- with the trooper hanging onto the open door of his vehicle.

The trooper, who was flung into oncoming traffic, was injured and his uniform was "shredded" as he was dragged about a city block, according to the DA's office.

The incident was caught on police video and shared to social media.

Troopers initially attempted to chase after Lobo, who was allegedly driving 80 mph through busy downtown Brockton, but the pursuit was cancelled, officials said.

The following day, the agency's violent fugitive apprehension unit responded to 79 Brentwood Avenue, the address Lobo had provided to police. Lobo was not home, but the same black Mercedes was parked in the driveway. Inside, troopers found 10.8 grams of suspected fentanyl, according to the district attorney.

Lobo was later found at a home on Union Street and taken into custody by the same trooper who was dragged the night before.

Lobo is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.