Driver Who Left Truck Teetering From Wall in Norfolk Charged With OUI

A Rhode Island truck driver has been charged with operating under the influence in a crash that left a box truck dangling over a wall at a Massachusetts gas station Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash at Daley Service Center in Norfolk left the front of the truck hanging off a retaining wall, about five or six feet from the ground. The truck had hit a gas pump, two vehicles and a lift before smashing through a fence and coming to a stop as it dangled over a wall, according to Norfolk Police Chief Timothy Heinz.

The driver, Keith Johnson of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, was arrested on charges of drunken driving, not wearing a seatbelt, a marked lanes violation and negligent operation, police said.

The 54-year-old was arraigned in Wrentham District Court Wednesday and released, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if Johnson had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue the driver. Norfolk Fire Chief Erron Kinney told NBC10 Boston that safety mechanisms in place at the gas station worked well, preventing any significant oil spill or a potentially deadly explosion.

"This could have been a huge tragedy," said Kinney. "We just have some damaged cars and a fence has to be replaced. Thank goodness it wasn't worse."

