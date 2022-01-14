3 Drivers Survive Scary Pile-Up Crash in Hingham, Mass.

A pile-up crash left a car perched on the hood of another one on a highway in Hingham, Massachusetts, Thursday, police said.

Three people were hurt but all are expected to survive the crash on Route 228 near High Street, local police said, sharing images of the wreck.

The crash was caused when an SUV stopped in the road and the car behind it wasn't able to stop in time, hitting it at low speed, police said. Then a third car, traveling faster, slammed into the middle car, pushing the middle car up and onto its hood.

Three people were injured (non life threatening) yesterday in this 3 car rear-end crash on Rte. 228 near High St. First car was stopped in traffic, middle car struck that (low impact) then last car struck the middle at higher speed causing it to ride underneath it. pic.twitter.com/cf9MwOU4jo — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 14, 2022

In their tweet Friday, police didn't share the condition of the injured drivers or if anyone else was in the vehicles.