Duxbury Man Accused of Murder Indicted by Grand Jury

Jack Callahan is accused of submerging his father underwater

By NBC10 Staff

NBC10 Boston

A Duxbury, Massachusetts, man accused of killing his father in June was indicted by a grand jury in Plymouth on Friday by a grand jury in Plymouth on Friday, according to District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Jack Callahan, 19, allegedly dunked the head of his 57-year-old father, Scott Callahan, in a pond in a bid to baptize him and rid him of demons at Island Creek Pond in Duxbury.

Duxbury police received a call just after 2 a.m. on June 28 from a woman, Jack's mother and Scott's former husband, who said her 19-year-old son had come home saying his father was missing, prosecutors said.

Jack Callahan allegedly said he and his father were heading to Duxbury, but his mother would not allow the older man in the house. Instead, the two went to the pond.

Investigators learned that the father and son had been dropped off at Crocker Park by an Uber driver.

Jack Callahan pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Plymouth District Court in June.

