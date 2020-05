A blaze that broke out early Sunday left heavy damage on a house in Brighton.

The Boston Fire Department put out the fire at 608 Cambridge St., just across the street from Saint Joseph Preparatory High School, around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire extended from the basement to the first floor, causing around $50,000 in damage, according to fire officials.

Around 05:00am ,@BostonFire has fire knocked down at 608 Cambridge St, Brighton. Companies making up from an outside fire extended to basement and first floor. Damages around $50,000. No injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/jYZ4Ryziue — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 24, 2020

No injuries were reported.