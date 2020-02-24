Local
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

Early Voting Starts Today for Massachusetts Voters

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Voters in Massachusetts can head over to their nearest polling station to cast their early ballots in the presidential primary. 

Residents have until Friday, February 28 to submit their early vote. 

Massachusetts is one of many states holding presidential primaries on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday. 

Early votes can be cast in at least one location in cities or towns across Massachusetts during regular business hours of local election officials. Cities and towns can also choose to hold expanded hours and locations..

For information on your local polling center and how to vote, visit the link.

