East Boston smoke shop targeted by thieves three times in one month

There’s no word if all three of the break-ins are connected, but the owner says enough is enough

By Eli Rosenberg

Super Smoke Shop

An East Boston smoke shop has been hit by thieves three times in under a month.

Surveillance footage from the latest break-in Saturday shows the theft at Super Smoke Shop in East Boston. Despite plywood placed to deter thieves after two previous break-ins, two suspects rush into the store, stealing vape pens, cartridges and money from the cash register.

Police arrested two suspects – 18-year-old Ramon Batiz and a 15-year-old.  But there are investigations into two other burglaries at this store – one last Sunday, and again last Tuesday.

“I fix the door, then 2 days ago, again, and third time, they break it like,” the owner told NBC10 Boston.

It’s not the only business having trouble. Earlier this month, a Franklin smoke shop was hit. And last month, it was two smoke shops in Back Bay.

The East Boston store owner says enough is enough.

“They make me mad because I have to spend money for the door, took my stuff,” he told NBC10 Boston.

Boston police say as part of the investigation they served a search warrant early Sunday, finding some of the stolen goods in a suspect’s apartments.

Those two teens are facing charges. There’s no word if all three of the break-ins are connected.

