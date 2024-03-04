Elementary school student hit while getting off bus in Brockton, officials say

An elementary school student was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus in Brockton, Massachusetts.

According to Brockton Public Schools, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday while the Hancock Elementary School student was being dropped off near the Manthala George Jr. Elementary School, located on Colonel Bell Drive.

The student is not believed to have been seriously injured, the district said, but was taken to a medical facility to be evaluated.

According to the district, the bus was stopped with its stop sign out and its red lights activated.

"We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy," Acting Superintendent James Cobbs said in a statement. "We urge all drivers to exercise extreme caution around schools and bus stops to ensure the safety of students."