Seaport District

Rescue Crews Search for Vehicle That Drove Into Water in Boston's Seaport District

By Oscar Margain and Matt Fortin

Water rescue crews have been active overnight in Boston's Seaport District, after a vehicle hit "multiple things" in a shipyard there before entering the water, the city's police department said.

Boston police and fire were seen in the Drydock Avenue area overnight, with boats in the water that appeared to be searching for the vehicle.

The Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department and the Boston Harbor Unit have all been on scene.

State police has been notified of the situation, a BPD spokesperson noted.

This developing story will be updated when more information is released by authorities.

