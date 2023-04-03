Rescue Crews Search for Vehicle That Drove Into Water in Boston's Seaport District

Water rescue crews have been active overnight in Boston's Seaport District, after a vehicle hit "multiple things" in a shipyard there before entering the water, the city's police department said.

Boston police and fire were seen in the Drydock Avenue area overnight, with boats in the water that appeared to be searching for the vehicle.

Search and rescue crews seen at #Boston’s Seaport District. Unclear what or who they’re searching for, but have been out here since before 11 last night. More on @NBC10Boston and @NECN this AM pic.twitter.com/UfyzLV5CjW — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) April 3, 2023

The Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department and the Boston Harbor Unit have all been on scene.

State police has been notified of the situation, a BPD spokesperson noted.

This developing story will be updated when more information is released by authorities.