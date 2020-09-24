Emerson College to Go Online in Winter, Hybrid in Spring

Emerson College is planning to offer winter term courses online for its undergraduate students, the college announced Thursday.

The Boston-based college also announced it will extend its hybrid Flex Learning plan for the spring term, offering online courses to students who are living on or off campus.

Some students are currently living and studying remotely while others are living on campus.

The college plans to survey its undergraduate students about their winter and spring enrollment and housing plans to plan for courses, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Michaele Whelan said in an email to students on Thursday.

"It will be especially important for the College to have a sense of whether students are interested in changing their current learning options," Whelan's email read.