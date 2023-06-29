Encore, union workers reach tentative agreement after months of contract negotiations

A tentative agreement has been reached between union workers at Encore Boston Harbor and Wynn Resorts, not long before a looming strike deadline set to go into effect midnight at the end of the month.

According to a news release from the unions, workers with UNITE HERE Local 26 and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 25 suspended the strike deadline — set for June 30 at midnight — after a tentative agreement was reached with the Everett, Massachusetts, casino.

It was announced last week that workers with the two unions overwhelmingly supported a strike amid ongoing contract negotiations with the resort. Workers were seeking a "five-star contract," after their first one with Encore expired earlier this year.

A week later, the unions say the tentative agreement means "with five-star wages, excellent benefits, and job security."

The agreement still needs to be ratified by union workers on Friday.