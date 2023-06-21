Endangered African penguin chick joins family at the New England Aquarium

In a glimmer of hope for the near-extinct African penguin population, a chick named "Bray" has reached full maturity and is joining the penguin colony on exhibit at the New England Aquarium.

Born three months ago, Bray has been nurtured by Animal Care trainers at the Aquarium, growing from a hatchling of a few ounces to an impressive 6.6 pounds.

African penguins, renowned for their distinctive donkey-like vocalizations, are born with downy feathers.

"As the chick grew, we started teaching her to be hand-fed by our Animal Care team so she would be ready to join the rest of the colony on exhibit,” Senior Penguin Trainer Amanda Barr said in a press release from the New England Aquarium.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Bray is now surrounded by several relatives, including her great-grandmother Deco, who holds the title of the oldest penguin at the Aquarium, having reached the remarkable age of 41. African penguins typically have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years in their natural habitat along the coast of South Africa and Namibia.

A penguin from the Antarctic has been spotted in New Zealand, about 3,000 miles away from home.

African penguins face the threat of extinction, mostly due to overfishing, oil spills, and climate change. The global population has alarmingly declined by 97% over the last century. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of humans and conservation organizations like the New England Aquarium, the species has been granted a lifeline. Without it, the species could go extinct by 2035.

The New England Aquarium is at the forefront of the African Penguin Species Survival Plan, an initiative that aims to foster a sustainable future for these endangered penguins. Since the 1970s, the Aquarium has witnessed the successful hatching of 108 African penguin chicks.

"Every new African penguin chick is a huge win for this endangered population, so we’re overjoyed to welcome a new chick to the colony,” Barr said. “The breeding effort teaches us a little more about the factors that can help us support future births, from nest temperature to genetics, and we get to share that information and play a part in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ efforts to save African penguins around the world.”