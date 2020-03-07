NH Man Ejected From Vehicle in Crash, Charged With DUI: State Police

A man who crashed and was ejected from his vehicle in Epping, New Hampshire, has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to authorities.

The driver was heading east on Route 101 in Epping early Saturday morning when he lost control of his 2001 Toyota Tacoma. The pickup truck then rolled over multiple times and landed in the center median.

As the truck rolled, the driver, identified as 20-year-old Timothy Shallow of Raymond, New Hampshire, was ejected from the vehicle and found lying beside it, Lt. John Hennessey of the New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

He was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where it was determined he had suffered no serious injuries.

The one other passenger in the vehicle, Raymond resident Nicholas Jarace, also did not suffered serious injuries.

Officials found that distraction and impairment from alcohol appeared to contributed to the crash and charged Shallow with driving while intoxicated.

He has been released on bail and will be arraigned on April 21 at the 10th Circuit Brentwood District Court.