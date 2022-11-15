Local

politics

Every Vote Counts – Recounts in New Hampshire House Flip Two Seats

A couple of close recounts are helping Democrats gain a lot of ground in the New Hampshire House, traditionally controlled by the GOP. One estimate has Republicans with only a majority of two seats

By John Moroney

New Hampshire's state house in the background with a statue in the foreground
NBC10 Boston

A recount in a New Hampshire House race has narrowed Republicans' already slim partisan advantage in the Legislature.

I’m really proud of the race that everybody ran," Democrat Maxine Mosley said.

Mosley is making Granite State history - getting elected to the House of Representatives by the slimmest of margins: one vote.

"This is really important for people to understand that voting is important.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Manchester Democrat emerged victorious after a recount Tuesday against incumbent Republican Larry Gagne, who finished 23 votes ahead of his challenger on election night. Gagne - seeking his eighth term - plans to ask election officials to review the latest results while dismissing suggestions of impropriety - telling us: New Hampshire elections in my opinion are fair.

"When you have a New Hampshire House with 400 people, recounts are a normal part of the process up here in New Hampshire every two years," Gagne told NBC10 Boston.

A couple of close recounts are helping Democrats gain a lot of ground in the House, traditionally controlled by the GOP. One estimate has Republicans with only a majority of two seats.

"This is unprecedented in New Hampshire. We’ve had narrow house majority before but not whisker thin like this one. In fact, it’s still a jump ball. It could be the Democrats will be in charge," Gagne said.

Mosley says he expects her recount will be upheld after getting certified by the Secretary of State. Still, the retired educator says eight ballots will get a final inspection. She understands why her opponent would want that to happen.

"If I was in his position with one vote I would do exactly the same thing," she said.

The state’s Ballot Law Commission will make that final determination on those outstanding ballots a few days after Thanksgiving. 

More on elections

news 23 hours ago

Katie Hobbs Wins Race for Arizona Governor, Defeating GOP Election Denier Kari Lake, NBC News Projects

news Nov 10

Climate Advocates Win Key Governors Races as Democrats Defy ‘Red Wave' in Midterm Elections

Decision 2022 Nov 10

Balance of Power: These Are the House and Senate Races That Are Too Close to Call

This article tagged under:

politicselectionsDecision 2022
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us