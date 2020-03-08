Local
Ex-Major League GM Dan Duquette Selling Youth Sports Camp

By The Associated Press

Former Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles general manager Dan Duquette is selling his western Massachusetts youth sports camp.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the Dan Duquette Sports Academy in Hinsdale is listed by Jan Perry Realty & Associates of Pittsfield for nearly $2 million.

Duquette told the newspaper he decided to sell the property to pursue other interests.

The 60-acre, lakefront property includes a two-story administration building, a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse, several ballfields, as well as facilities for other sports. It hosted sports camps for children ages 8 to 18.

The camp opened in 2003.

