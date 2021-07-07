Local

New England Compounding Center

Ex-NECC Executive, Pharmacist to be Resentenced in 2012 Deadly Meningitis Outbreak

The former owner of the New England Compounding Center and a pharmacist who worked there are expected to be resentenced in Boston federal court

Two former executives at a now defunct Massachusetts compounding pharmacy are expected to receive new sentences in federal court Wednesday for their roles in the 2012 deadly meningitis outbreak.

Barry Cadden, former owner of the New England Compounding Center, and Glenn Chin, a pharmacist who worked at the facility, are expected to be resentenced at 10 a.m. in Boston federal court.

The resentencing comes after an appeals court recently upheld their convictions for both men, but vacated their sentences and forfeiture, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Prosecutors have asked the court to increase the prison sentences for Cadden and Chin to 17 1/2 years. Prosecutors are also calling for more restitution to be paid to the victims.

Both men were convicted on charges connected to a meningitis outbreak that stemmed from contaminated drugs at the pharmacy. More than 70 people died and hundreds were sickened during the outbreak.

