Exeter Police Have Safety Concerns About 2 Missing NH Teens

Police in Exeter, New Hampshire, are continuing to search for two missing teenagers and say they are concerned for the pair's safety.

Exeter police are looking for 14-year-old Jenna Smith and 15-year-old Jonathan Wood. Smith was last seen on Brentwood Road in Exeter around 1:45 a.m. Friday; Wood was last seen on Myrtle Street in Exeter around 10 p.m. Thursday. The teens are believed to be together, police said.

The Exeter Police Department continues to receive tips and is actively working to locate them. Police said they're hopeful that they’ll be able to bring them home safely with the public's help.

Smith is described as 5'3" tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds. She has blue eyes and recently dyed her hair black. Police say Smith wears black glasses and was last known to have been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a pink and blue swirl pattern on the front, and black pants. She also wears a silver chain with a cross and a silver chain with a paw print attached.

Wood is described as 5'7" tall, approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has distinct facial acne and was last known to have been wearing a black fabric motorcycle style jacket, and Nike blue/black/white sneakers. He was also carrying an orange/black duffel bag which may have contained more clothing items. Wood wears a thick silver chain and has a diamond stud earring in each ear.

— Exeter Police Dept (@ExeterNHPD) February 12, 2022

Police say Smith and Wood may be traveling in a grey Honda CRV, with New Hampshire registration 1916409; there is a Honda Barn decal on the rear hatch.

Police did not elaborate on their safety concerns but urged anyone with information to contact the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212 or dial 911.