Fall River Police Lieutenant Arrested Twice in a Week

A police lieutenant from Fall River, Massachusetts, was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested twice this week in Somerset, once on domestic violence charges and later on an OUI charge, officials said Thursday.

Captain Barden Castro of the Fall River Police Department said Thursday that Lt. Andrew Crook,48, was placed on leave after the two off-duty arrests this week.

"The Fall River Police Dept. is distressed by this incident and understands the public concern due to the allegations leaved against Lt. Crook. However, the public should know that a thorough and impartial investigation is being conducted into this matter," he wrote in an email to NBC10 Boston and NECN.

Crook faces OUI and domestic violence charges, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Crook was first arrested on July 10. According to the DA's office, a father called police to report he believed his daughter was the victim of domestic violence. When officers first arrived, the victim initially did not want to speak with them, but later told police that Crook broke her foot, kicked her, and threatened to kill her.

After the initial conversation police came across Crook outside the home. They described him as "severely intoxicated," and said he passed out on the steps. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later charged with assault and battery on a family or household member and one count of threat to commit a crime. He was released on personal recognizance and scheduled for arraignment Thursday.

Wednesday Somerset police encountered Crook again when he called 911 to report he'd been in a car crash. When officers arrived, he was sitting in his car at the Riverview Inn and Suites on Route 103, prosecutors said. Officers noted that he was unsteady when he got out of the car, described a crash with a truck inconsistent with the damage to his car and failed field sobriety tests. There were alcoholic drinks, partially consumed, in the car, according to police.

Crook was held overnight and arraigned Thursday. A judge found Crook dangerous and ordered him into an in-patient treatment center, the DA's office said. If he is released from the center, he will have to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and submit to home confinement until the cases are resolved. He will also have to remain drug and alcohol-free, not possess any firearms and have no contact with the alleged victim.

Crook is due back in court on July 22.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.