Fall Sports Underway in Maine Against Backdrop of Rising Infections

Practice for fall sports is getting underway this week at Maine high schools against a backdrop of growing coronavirus infections.

Football players in particular are fired up. Last year, Maine was one of just four states that did not have a tackle football season in response to the pandemic. Instead, teams were allowed to play flag football.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Bucksport High football team kicked off a short practice as soon as they were allowed to do so — at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The team stretched and ran through two-minute offense drills for a half hour under the lights, Coach Joel Sankey said. “It was kind of exciting for the kids. There were a lot of parents there,” the coach said.

The increase in infections has produced some uncertainty about fall sports.

The Maine Principals’ Association has urged schools to follow U.S. and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Those include wearing of face masks while inside public places, but make no such recommendation for outdoor activities.