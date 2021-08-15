Federal-State Partnership to Boost Maine Infrastructure Projects

A federal-state partnership is giving a boost to economic development and infrastructure projects around Maine.

The projects are mostly located in rural areas and they are receiving about $4.9 million through the Northern Border Regional Commission's State Economic and Infrastructure Development Investment Program.

The island town of Vinalhaven is receiving one of the largest grants, which is a $1 million award to improve infrastructure along Main Street to help dozens of businesses.

Other projects are slated for Hermon, Pittsfield, Guilford and other communities.