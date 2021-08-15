Local

Maine

Federal-State Partnership to Boost Maine Infrastructure Projects

The projects are mostly located in rural areas and they are receiving about $4.9 million.

A federal-state partnership is giving a boost to economic development and infrastructure projects around Maine.

The projects are mostly located in rural areas and they are receiving about $4.9 million through the Northern Border Regional Commission's State Economic and Infrastructure Development Investment Program.

The island town of Vinalhaven is receiving one of the largest grants, which is a $1 million award to improve infrastructure along Main Street to help dozens of businesses.

2020 census Aug 13

Here's What the 2020 Census Data Says About New England

Maine Aug 10

Some Maine School Districts Will Require Masks, Others Won't

Other projects are slated for Hermon, Pittsfield, Guilford and other communities.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineInfrastructureeconomic development
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us