Family: Remains Found Near Wakefield High School ID'd as Man Missing Since May 2020

Human skeletal remains that were found Tuesday morning near a high school in Wakefield, Massachusetts, belong to a man who has been missing since May 2020, the man's family confirmed to NBC10 Boston.

The remains were found by a work crew in wooded wetlands between the Wakefield Memorial High School tennis courts and Rivers Lane at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Patrick Shea's family members told NBC10 Boston Saturday night that the remains are Shea's. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Wakefield police to confirm.

The 66-year-old Wakefield man went missing on May 4 2020, when he was last seen near his home, in the area of Wakefield Square/Main Street.

At the time of his disappearance, Shea's niece, Shannah Lew, had been posting on social media in the family's search for her uncle, and said Shea reported not felling well prior to going missing. Lew also shared at the time that her uncle may be confused and disoriented, and needed his medicine.

A nonprofit group posted on Facebook Saturday night that Shea's family had also confirmed he was found dead this week.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that the remains found were human, but it wasn't immediately clear how old they were.

Wakefield police said at the time that there was no threat to the school.