Fatal Crash in Vermont Under Investigation

The single-car crash occurred on Route 108 in Cambridge

By Jake Levin

NECN

State police in Vermont are investigating a fatal single-car crash on Route 108 in Cambridge Wednesday which claimed the life of a man from Jeffersonville.

Mark Archambault, 66, was pronounced dead at the University of Vermont Medical Center after his car, a 2008 Toyota RAV, was discovered with severe front-end damage on Route 108 and around 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.

An early investigation has determined Archambault veered off the road and struck a tree stump head on, state police said. He was traveling northbound on Route 108, according to the investigation.

Anyone who has information or may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.

