FBI to announce massive New England drug bust

More than 220 lbs. of suspected drugs were recently seized by a gang task force in Massachusetts in what's believed to be among the biggest-ever drug busts in a single location in New England, federal authorities said.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts were set to announced the seizure at a news conference at 11 a.m., the federal agencies said. The news conference will be livestreamed on this page.

The FBI said the bust was conducted by the North Shore Gang Task Force, one of 160 violent gang task forces nationwide that combine federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in an effort to combat violent crime.

Lynn police were also due to speak at the news conference.

