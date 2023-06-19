Jumbotron captures young Red Sox fan's meltdown after brother throws foul ball back

Red Sox fans never know what is going to happen on the field at Fenway, but during the game on Father’s Day, one dad from Milton stole the show. His sons’ mid-game meltdown, and how he was able to handle it, is now going viral.

Patrick Mulligan was thrilled to celebrate Father’s Day at Fenway Park and even more overjoyed when someone handed one of his sons a foul ball during the top of the third.

“For a split second I thought, oh wow this is great,” Patrick Mulligan said.

The feeling did not last long because before he knew it, his 5-year-old son Charlie was throwing the ball right back on to the field.

“Because I wanted to share and I thought one of the players said to throw it back,” Charlie Mulligan said.

Charlie’s big brother Jack was not happy to see what he did and proceeded to throw a fit on the jumbotron. Their mom was getting concessions at the time of the tantrum so their dad was forced to play mediator.

“I was just trying to keep everybody happy and keep everyone having a good day,” Patrick Mulligan said.

Before the game was over, the tears turned into smiles as the Mulligan boys were gifted a game-worn jersey and three baseballs. One of the baseballs was autographed by Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen who was getting ready and caught the moment on television.

The Mulligan boys wrote the Red Sox a handwritten thank you card. Now with new Red Sox merchandise in hand, Jack said he forgives his little brother and their mom could not be more proud of how their dad was able to handle it.

“Patrick is an amazing father. I’m glad people got to see what he did because that’s what he does all day, every day,” their mom, Jaime Mulligan said.

The family said what makes the experience even more special is the boys’ great uncle Joe Mulligan played for the Red Sox during the 1934 season.