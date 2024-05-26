Man dead after truck crashes into Hampton Toll Plaza

A man is dead after a crash at the Hampton Toll Plaza in Hampton, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a report of a rollover crash in the cash lane area of the toll plaza along Interstate 95 southbound at around 5:41 p.m.

Authorities say they found the vehicle on fire and the only occupant was unconscious and trapped inside the truck,

According to police, the 2013 Ford F-250 pickup truck was being driven by 44-year-old Nicholas D. Killinger of Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

Killinger lost control before striking a concrete traffic barrier in front of the toll booth located in the fifth lane of the toll plaza that made the truck overturn until ending up resting on the driver's side near the toll booth, according to authorities..

Killinger succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police say.

Lanes were closed for approximately two hours but have since been reopened.