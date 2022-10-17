Fire Breaks Out at Cape Cod Ice Cream Shop

A fire broke out late Sunday night at an ice cream shop in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

The Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at Shipwrecked Ice Cream just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a release from the department said. Firefighters arrived to find fire visible in the back and side of the building's exterior.

The fire extended into the first floor, and there was heavy smoke damage on the second floor, firefighters said.

The fire was extinguished by 11 p.m., and extensive clean up was needed to remove smoke from the building.

Turtles who live at the shop, who are popular with visitors, were found safe in a part of the building undamaged by the fire.

The fire is under investigation. Improper disposal of smoking materials is a potential source of the fire.